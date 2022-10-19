BrazilBrazil

Maradona shirt from the 1986 World Cup final returns to Argentina

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina overcome Germany and win the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt worn by the player in the dispute has returned to his homeland.

The German Lothar Matthaeus, who exchanged shirts with Maradona, donated the piece to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and the shirt was delivered to the country’s football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas this Wednesday (19).

“I want to thank you, Marcelo, for bringing us this armor. An important armor for all Argentine football. This shirt allowed us to hug each other when we won the title in Mexico,” AFA President Claudio Tapia said in a statement. “The value of that means a lot to our country and our history.”

Maradona assisted Jorge Burruchaga for the goal in the 1986 final at Estadio Azteca, as Argentina won 3-2 to claim their second world title.

Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt, which he wore when he scored two of the most famous goals in football history against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, sold for a then-record €7.14 million. pounds (equivalent to R$42.3 million) at an auction in May.

This shirt is on loan to the Qatar Sports Museum, which will host this year’s World Cup from 20 November.

