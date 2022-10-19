BrazilBrazil

Gol passengers stranded in Fernando de Noronha leave the island

Today (19), at the Fernando de Noronha airport, 68 Gol airline customers who had been stranded on the island for several days boarded, after a decision by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) prohibited jet aircraft from landing at the local airport. The company made an agreement for the airline Voepass, which has turboprop planes in its fleet, to pick up passengers in Noronha. The plane landed in Recife in the early afternoon.

According to Gol, for the time being, another joint operation with Voepass is not planned. Anac’s decision prohibited the landing of turbojet aircraft, but turboprop planes, such as Voepass’s, are still allowed. The determination went into effect a week ago, on the 12th, and, since then, Gol customers were stranded on the island while the measures were taken.

According to Anac, the measure was necessary after verifying risks to the safety of the operation due to the degradation of the airport runway. In view of the situation, the agency determined the partial restriction of flights to recover the asphalt.

Gol informed that customers and island residents with tickets issued to or from Fernando de Noronha since Wednesday (12) can reschedule their trips, request credit or refund directly on the company’s website or through the Service Center, on the phone. 0300-115 2121.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

