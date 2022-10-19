Bolsonaro: composition of Congress will benefit approval of measures

The presidential candidate for the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, said (18) that the new composition of the National Congress, starting next year, will benefit the approval of measures of interest to his government, in case he is reelected. According to him, elected deputies and senators are more aligned with center-right agendas, which, in general, support liberal democracy and the market economy, for example.

“We have a new Parliament, much more for the center-direct. The terreiro is paved, everything is ready for this marriage between the Executive and the Legislative, for us to approve things of interest to our homeland”, she said.

Bolsonaro was, on the morning of this Tuesday, in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. , at an event with the state governor, Cláudio Castro, and regional leaders who support his candidacy. “What we want and what we will do together is, more and more, to have a free and independent people, a Brazil that is getting better and better in its economy,” he added.

In the afternoon, the candidate fulfilled his agenda in Minas Gerais. In the city of Juiz de Fora, on the way out of the city’s airport, he spoke briefly with journalists.

“Some believe that the government will give them a good life and we know that is not the case. Just compare it with Argentina. We are a government that is setting an example for the world in terms of employment, in terms of the economy, GDP is going up and unemployment is going down. The biggest social project in the history of Brazil, the Auxílio Brazil of R$ 600, the price of fuel, is below. Brazil is doing well, it is paved for us to make the country grow more and more and the population to have better days”, said the candidate.

Afterwards, the candidate participated in a rally in the central region of the city. In addition to regional political leaders, including the re-elected governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), Bolsonaro was accompanied by several children. “The future is ours. Brazil remains a prosperous and free country, thanks to the will and empire of its people. To all of you, let us vote for us, but even more so for these little ones, who are here beside me. Their future is in your hands”, said the reelection candidate, ending the rally to the sound of the National Anthem.

After the rally in Juiz de Fora, Bolsonaro traveled to the city of Montes Claros, where he also participated in an early evening rally: “To all of you, I repeat, I am also from Minas Gerais, uai. Thank you so much for this moment, for this opportunity.” The rally ended with the prayer of the Our Father.

Article updated at 9:36 pm to add coverage of candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign in Juiz de Fora and Montes Claros.