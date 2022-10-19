PF investigates crimes against ANTT committed by civil servants

This Tuesday (18) the Federal Police carried out five search and seizure warrants in Brasília and São Paulo as part of Operation Free Flow. The action investigates the practice of crimes against the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). According to the PF, the investigations began with information sent by the Undersecretariat for Compliance and Integrity of the Ministry of Infrastructure. The PF investigates acts of corruption committed by an official in the agency’s effective position, whose identity was not revealed, and other conduct attributed to former occupants of commissioned positions.

The court orders are intended to provide more information in the context of two police investigations underway at the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

The PF reported that the first investigation investigates a request for undue advantages by an ANTT employee, who holds the position of Technician in Regulation of Land Transport Services. “The acts would have been practiced, above all, during the period in which the investigated performed the function of superintendent of Passengers of the Agency”.

“On one of the occasions, to meet the interests of a company in the interstate passenger transport sector, the server requested the payment of R$ 240 thousand to a private person linked to that legal entity. There are indications that the values ​​of undue requests considered, for example, the degree of profitability of the bus lines on which registration was required by the ANTT”, added the PF.

The second procedure, in addition to the payment of undue advantages to the holder of an effective position at ANTT, also investigates acts performed by former civil servants commissioned by the autarchy. “There are indications that, in common of designs, the investigated proceeded with accessing information internal to the body and, later, used it for the benefit of private interests”, said the PF.

Another observation of the operation is that one of the investigated, even after the end of her relationship with ANTT, continued accessing, for about 1 year, the physical structures and internal systems of the agency. 17,989 undue accesses were identified. The violations, according to the Federal Police, were only possible due to the consent of the then holder of the position of Technical Advisor for ANTT’s International Transport. There is also a suspicion that part of the information was passed on to an investigated third party who, consequently, used it as a “bargaining currency”, with individuals, due to the receipt of undue advantages.

Also according to the PF, there is information that, acting on behalf of ANTT, those investigated proceeded with the commercialization of studies and consultancy in favor of municipal public entities from different units of the federation.

The PF also informed that those involved have already been the target of other communications that point out, on several occasions, that they would have committed acts of interference in proceedings pending before the ANTT, with the objective of benefiting certain companies, to the detriment of others in the same branch of business. activity. On the other hand, they would have received vehicles and other goods as a form of payment for the “bribe”.

Once the acts are confirmed, those investigated can be framed in the crimes of passive corruption, criminal association, violation of functional secrecy and usurpation of public function.