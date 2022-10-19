Lula says that ICMS reduction will affect resources for health and education

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said today (18) that he believes that the need for resources for health and education will be one of the main discussions for next year. According to him, the law that limited the rates of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels will impact state government revenues that would be allocated to these areas.

Complementary Law No. 194, enacted in June this year, when defining items such as fuel, electricity, communications and public transport as essential, does not allow federative units to charge rates above the ICMS rate, which varies between 17%. and 18% – percentage lower than that charged for other items, considered “superfluous”.

“Next year’s discussion will be more money for health and education,” he said in a virtual meeting with communicators to discuss election campaign strategies.

Lula also said that he intends to form an alliance with various political fields to fight the expansion of the far right in Brazil. “I hope that we manage to organize the democratic forces of this country so that we can face denialism, barbarism and fascism that tries to implant itself in this country and in other countries in the world”, he highlighted.

The candidate also asked his supporters to publicize their proposals and achievements in previous terms in the Presidency. “We can’t just keep trying to counter their lies. It is necessary that, when rebutting the lies, we pass on our messages of the positive things that exist and will exist in this country: part of the proposals that are in the government program, part of the things that we have already done. We need to put a proposal in each response to a criticism. So that the people know that we know what to do when we win the elections,” he said.

In the evening, the PT candidate participated in a live on the Flow podcast, on Youtube, During the interview, the former president defended the legacies of the PT governments and stressed that he will resume the same policies if he is elected again.

“We made the biggest policy of social inclusion in Brazil. People started to earn more, the minimum wage increased every year. We created Pronaf Mulher; Minha Casa Minha Vida, the house was in the name of the woman. that the poor could not have social ascension”, he highlighted.

Lula’s campaign schedule continues this Wednesday (19), at a meeting with evangelicals in São Paulo. Then Lula leaves for Porto Alegre, where he participates in a walk with supporters. He will also serve the press in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

Article updated at 8:56 pm to add Lula’s participation in the Flow podcast.