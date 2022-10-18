Oldest dance school in Brazil has open enrollment for 2023

One of the most traditional institutions in Brazil, the Maria Olenewa State Dance School (EEDMO), located in the building attached to the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro, is open for registration until the 31st, for the 2023 academic year. children and young people from all over Brazil, aged between 8 and 21 years old.

Founded 95 years ago, Maria Olenewa is the oldest ballet school in Brazil, according to the school’s director and conductor of the Municipal Theater Ballet (BTM), Hélio Bejani. “It has excellent teaching, taught by teachers with a degree in dance, most of whom have graduated from the school, who have passed through the Municipal Dance Corps”, he highlighted.

According to him, the institution is a technical school, recognized by the Ministry of Education. “And there is a condition that Maria Olenewa brought to create a barn for training dancers to serve, mainly, the corps de ballet of the Municipal Theater. It has a whole vision focused on that.” On average, 15 to 30 dancers are trained per year.

According to Hélio Bejani, many professionals who graduated from the school end up going abroad, as the diploma is internationally recognized.

aptitude test





The school offers practical and theoretical content until the student’s graduation. For children who enter the preliminary course at the age of 8, graduation takes place after nine years. For young people who want a technical course, who already have a dance course and want to improve themselves, including an internship in the TMRJ’s corps de ballet, the training lasts three years.

All applicants will undergo an aptitude test, scheduled to take place between the end of January and the beginning of February 2023. The result with the names of those approved will be announced shortly after the tests. Classes are scheduled to begin in March.

For those who live in Rio de Janeiro, registration must be made in person, at Avenida Almirante Barroso, nº 14, 3rd floor, central region of the capital, during business hours, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm at 4 pm. Anyone from outside the municipality can send the documentation through the Post Office to the same address, using CEP 20.031-000.

Interested parties must present with two 3×4 photos, birth certificate (xerox), medical certificate (original), educational certificate (original), proof of residence (xerox). The registration fee is R$ 50. More information can be found on the school’s Instagram (@mariaolenewa).