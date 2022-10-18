Column – NBA season starts tonight with open controversies

The ball goes up this Tuesday (18), from 8:30 pm (Brazilia time), for Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers to open the new season of the NBA, the biggest basketball league in the world. Known for providing a subject for debate even when there are no matches being played, the North American league has lived an offseason filled with off-court controversies, in an amount above normal. The unfolding of these situations – which are still open – throughout the season promises to bring a special flavor, making fans and fans, in addition to salivating to see who will be the champion in the end, enjoy the middle of the competition more, sometimes not so prominently on the calendar. And the controversies didn’t spare even last year’s finalists.

The season kicks off with some key matchups, and @NBA2K gives us a look at our first 4 matchups of the year. Buy NBA 2K23 now to see how your favorite team stacks up. pic.twitter.com/gT8IiSED5P — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2022

The defending champion, the Golden State Warriors – debuting on Tuesday (18), against the Los Angeles Lakers – has lived turbulent weeks since Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in mid-training, back in October. The franchise considered the matter resolved internally, but the leak of the video of the aggression had great repercussion and demanded a position from those involved. Green, citing personal issues, apologized and left the cast for a few days. Coach Steve Kerr declared that there was no suspension, only a fine, the amount of which was not disclosed. Last weekend, Poole finally spoke about the episode, minimizing the impact of what happened and saying that his colleague had already apologized. However, with both athletes embroiled in contract renewal talks (Poole recently extended his commitment to the Warriors; Green has not yet) and the fact that Draymond Green is notoriously temperamental, this is a situation that will be monitored throughout the season.



Golden State Warriors, with the trio Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, debut at 11 pm this Tuesday (18) against the Los Angeles Lakers – John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters/Rights Reserved

The Boston Celtics, defeated by decision in 2021-22, experienced even greater drama. In September, coach Ime Udoka was suspended from command of the team for one year. Little is known about the reason for the punishment, as the team only disclosed that it was an improper relationship with an employee of the franchise staff. The athletes themselves said they were taken by surprise by the announcement and also said they did not know what actually happened. Udoka – married to actress Nia Long – was perhaps largely responsible for the transformation that the team underwent in the middle of last season, rising in production and reaching the final supported by the best defense in the league. Even due to the lack of information, there are no indications about the coach’s future, whether he will end up being fired, or if he will return after the suspension. In his place, the Celtics promoted assistant Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach. Mazzulla, 34, was arrested in 2009 for violence against a woman. According to the general manager (and former coach) of the franchise, Brad Stevens, the Boston team had already investigated the case, when they hired the assistant years ago, and they trust him. On court, Mazzulla will have to overcome his inexperience, as he will be responsible for directing the team and conquering the locker room, full of athletes with high expectations for the season.

Another team designed to fight for the title, the Phoenix Suns, is going through a delicate moment. Also in September, franchise owner Robert Sarver, who also controls the Phoenix Mercury (WNBA), was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10 million upon completion. of investigations into complaints about the businessman’s toxic behavior. Sarver, who acquired the Suns shares in 2004, was the target of complaints from former and current employees of the franchise, for sexist, homophobic and racist comments, among other conduct. The league’s punishment, considered lenient, was met with criticism and, days later, the billionaire decided to put his sports heritage up for sale. The Suns alone has an estimated value of US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 9.5 billion). The off-court imbroglio, which started before last season, seemed at first not to affect the team, which had the best campaign of the regular season. However, the team fell apart in playoffs – was vexatiously eliminated against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals – and shows signs of instability in the roster. One of the starters, Jae Crowder, is out after asking to be traded for realizing he would lose his spot. Another, Deandre Ayton, even signed with the Indiana Pacers, but the offer was matched by the Suns. In statements to the press, the athlete was not especially excited to continue defending the Arizona team.



Star Kevin Durant continues to defend the Brooklyn Nets, despite having expressed disagreements with the coach had Nash and director Sean Marks – Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters/Rights Reserved

In the face of so many complicated narratives, the story that promised to be the big event between one NBA season and another seems to have happened at a different time. In June, star Kevin Durant, on a renewed contract with the Brooklyn Nets, asked to be traded by the team. However, there was no proposal that would meet the demand from the Nets, who did not want to lose one of the greatest talents in basketball history and placed high orders in return. Durant, who even gave the franchise an ultimatum, saying that if the team wanted to count on him, they should fire coach Steve Nash and director Sean Marks, ended up withdrawing the demand and agreeing to stay in Brooklyn. Nash and Marks also follow and now all attention will be focused on some update on this storyline. A bad start can reignite the rumors of dissatisfaction and certainly several teams will be interested in having Durant.

With widespread instability, a date can take on even more dramatic contours this season. The 9th of February will be the last day when teams will be able to exchange athletes and make adjustments in pursuit of the goals set now, which can be updated as the season progresses. Between the very first play and the end of the season, when a new champion is crowned, a lot can change. Attention to the middle.

* Igor Santos, reporter for TV Brazil