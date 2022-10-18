STF minister authorizes free public transport in the second round

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso decided today (18) that city halls and bus companies will be able to offer free public transport in the second round of the elections, which will be held on the 30th.

According to the minister’s decision, mayors who adopt the measure cannot be held responsible for administrative impropriety or electoral crime.

The decision was taken based on an action filed by the Sustainability Network. At the request of the party, in the first round, the minister also determined that public transport should be maintained at normal levels and that municipalities that had already offered free transport in previous elections should maintain the measure.

To ask for universal gratuity, the Network argued that voting is mandatory in Brazil, but that many voters cannot afford the ticket to the polling place, which, in many cases, is more expensive than the fine for non-attendance. , whose maximum value is R$ 3.51.

The measure also aims to avoid high abstention of voters on polling day.