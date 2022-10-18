BrazilBrazil

Russia says strategic bombers flew over Pacific seas

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that two of its Tu-95MS strategic bombers had flown more than 12 hours over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

The flight of the nuclear-capable planes came at a time of heightened tension in Russia’s war with Ukraine and its clash with the West, after NATO and the United States said they expected Russia to test its nuclear forces soon.

The aircraft were escorted by MiG-31 fighter jets and refueled while in the air, said the ministry, which described the mission as “a scheduled flight over neutral waters” in accordance with international airspace rules.

The ministry did not specify the route, but a flight path over the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the Bering Sea would have passed close to Japan and the United States.

NATO is holding nuclear readiness exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to conduct its own nuclear exercises soon. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had no information on that.

US officials said they expected Russian exercises to include the launch of ballistic missile tests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on September 21 that he was prepared to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” by all means, including nuclear weapons if necessary.

The following week, he proclaimed that Russia was absorbing four Ukrainian regions – an action widely condemned as illegal by the United Nations General Assembly – and bringing them under its nuclear umbrella.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Column – NBA season starts tonight with open controversies

2 mins ago

STF minister authorizes free public transport in the second round

27 mins ago

MPF opens investigation into CFM regulation for cannabidiol

55 mins ago

Jota will miss Portugal in the World Cup due to injury, says Klopp

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.