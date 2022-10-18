Jota will miss Portugal in the World Cup due to injury, says Klopp

Portugal suffered a heavy blow ahead of the World Cup with the absence of striker Diogo Jota for the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Tuesday (18).

Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time during Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City at the weekend.

After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔

I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏

You’ll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/gKssZSnLZ1 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 18, 2022

“It’s really not good news, yes, he’s going to miss the World Cup. Quite a serious injury to his calf muscle and now the process begins,” Klopp said, adding that Jota will not need surgery. “All the rest will come in the next few days. Very sad news for the boy, for us too and for Portugal… I don’t want to put in time for this. [o retorno dele]. It will be a long time.”

Jota, who has scored 10 times in 29 games for Portugal, only regained his physical form after missing the first few weeks of the season due to a muscle problem.

