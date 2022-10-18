BrazilBrazil

Jota will miss Portugal in the World Cup due to injury, says Klopp

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Portugal suffered a heavy blow ahead of the World Cup with the absence of striker Diogo Jota for the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Tuesday (18).

Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time during Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City at the weekend.

“It’s really not good news, yes, he’s going to miss the World Cup. Quite a serious injury to his calf muscle and now the process begins,” Klopp said, adding that Jota will not need surgery. “All the rest will come in the next few days. Very sad news for the boy, for us too and for Portugal… I don’t want to put in time for this. [o retorno dele]. It will be a long time.”

Jota, who has scored 10 times in 29 games for Portugal, only regained his physical form after missing the first few weeks of the season due to a muscle problem.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

STF minister authorizes free public transport in the second round

7 mins ago

MPF opens investigation into CFM regulation for cannabidiol

35 mins ago

Russia says strategic bombers flew over Pacific seas

56 mins ago

São Paulo doctors work more than 50 hours a week, says survey

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.