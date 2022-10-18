São Paulo doctors work more than 50 hours a week, says survey

Most doctors in São Paulo work with a legal entity and work more than 50 hours per week. These data are in the survey A Saúde do Médico, released today (18) by the Associação Paulista de Medicina (APM).

The survey, carried out with 778 professionals, also points out that 27% do not practice physical activity, a percentage that is almost double the national average, according to the 2021 Vigitel Survey, a telephone survey carried out by the Ministry of Health. The percentage (18.25%) of those who said they had a history of psychiatric illness also stands out.

The survey was carried out through the online tool Survey Monkey between August 19 and 29 this year. Of the respondents, 53.2% are men and 46.8% are women. The survey’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.

More than half of those surveyed (53%) are from São Paulo, 39% are from the countryside and 8% are from other states. About 35% of respondents have more than 30 years of experience. The three most common specialties were pediatrics (10.54%), internal medicine (9.9%) and gynecology and obstetrics (7.2%).

Regarding the workload, 25% said that the weekly working hours reach 50 hours and 24.29% said that the limit often exceeds 60 hours. Commuting to work is also a point of wear and tear. One in three professionals spends up to two or three hours a day. About half travel up to ten kilometers a day, but the other half travel from 20 to more than 50 kilometers on a daily basis.

Covid-19 reached 68.63% of the category in São Paulo. About 28% said they had never contracted the disease and 2.96% said they did not know. They also face long-term Covid-19 symptoms such as memory loss, anxiety, insomnia, muscle pain and hair loss, among others. The vaccine, in turn, reached nine out of ten professionals, with 58.61% taking four doses and 33.29% taking three. Of the professionals who answered the questionnaire, 95% said they did not smoke, and 77.76% had never smoked.

About the use of medication, 30% of physicians consume tranquilizers, anxiolytics and antidepressants. Asked, in a multiple-choice question, about diseases they have or had in the last year, 44.09% indicated sleep disorders, 29.95% headache, 21.72% psychological disorders and 11.05% sexual dysfunctions.