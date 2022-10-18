Column – There are many things wrong in Brazilian football

Flamengo and Corinthians enter the field this on Monday (19) to decide the Copa do Brazil. It will be the most important game in the history of clashes between the two teams that bring together the biggest fans in the country, and then at Maracanã, the most traditional stage of Brazilian football. An opportunity to show the greatness of our football. But, unfortunately, that’s not how we live these days before this final.

The weekend was shameful. One game postponed for legal reasons and two ended before the final whistle, which did not even take place, due to invasion of the field and fights by fans. What scenario, even worse if we consider that the postponement of Goiás x Corinthians was also due to a question involving the fans – should it be single or with the stadium receiving both, with a history of violence between them?

And since then, nothing else has been said. What punishments should Ceará and Sport, hosts of such interrupted games, receive? And the Vasco players, who, in theory, provoked the reaction of Pernambuco fans? If only we could say that Ceará and Cuiabá are still fighting against relegation; that Sport and Vasco fight to move up to Serie A. But no, that’s another matter.

And it’s another because the biggest problem is not what happened over the weekend, but the lenient legislation that doesn’t punish clubs, managers, or fans in the right measure. And it won’t be this time, again. What’s the point of closing the gates, transferring the games, suspending who knows how many games, imposing a fine of thousands of reais? It satisfies for the moment, but soon everything will happen again.

It’s not even worth researching to say how many times we’ve seen this movie. Every fan, from every state, has already experienced this in national and regional competitions. And the vandals who invade and fight, even by appointment – and even on days when there is no football -, are still free, go to the stadium without there being any control to bar their entry. The directors continue to lead the clubs; the players will more and more provocatively provoke; clubs are not going to take care of their stadiums and provide proper security; and the authorities will comply with the law, which is of little use, given what we are once again experiencing in our football.

the expected end

Changing the subject, I return to the decision of the Copa do Brazil. Good expectations on both sides, after all, both Flamengo and Corinthians have good squads, although, admittedly, the Carioca Rubro-Negro team is better. Which means absolutely nothing in a game of this size. Not even the recent retrospective is capable of giving Flamengo great favoritism, just as playing at Maracanã, in front of the crowd, guarantees victory – the Mais Querido stumbles in the stadium, to the disappointment of the fans.

Open end, and don’t tell me that Flamengo couldn’t get a better opponent. If Palmeiras and Atlético-MG were on the way, the “blame” is not the finalists, but those who did not have the competence to reach the decision.

Access to Serie B

In that same space, on the day , I wrote about Serie B. I even gave my guess, before the last round of the shift, based on the performance of the teams until that moment. My guess? Cruzeiro, Vasco and Grêmio, in that order, move up to Serie A. Bahia, due to the downward trend in recent games, would be fourth, but the arrival of coach Enderson Moreira could change this path a lot. I would close the G4 like this, with reduced chances, for Sampaio Corrêa, Sport and the others.

Mathematics is an exact science, very different from football, but it helps a lot. See that Enderson has already been fired from Bahia, but Tricolor remains at the top of the table. The others are struggling to get there and, since the end of the shift, they have been close to the G4, in addition to the aforementioned, Ituano, Tombense and Londrina. But irregularity is a hallmark of this edition of Serie B. It promised to be the most difficult, but has been the easiest in recent years, despite the tension that will surround the last three games.

only eighth place

Finally, Vini Júnior ranked eighth, among the best in the world. Nor is he seen as a starter in the Cup. Neymar was not even listed among the 30 in the final list. It’s very weird that we don’t have a representative with a real chance of winning the award. To what extent will this lack of representation affect the selection? The answer will come from 2 there in Qatar.

* Sergio du Bocage is host of the program No Mundo da Bola, on TV Brazil