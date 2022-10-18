Tarcísio de Freitas’ visit to Paraisópolis is suspended after shooting

The agenda of the candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas in the community of Paraisópolis, in the capital of São Paulo, had to be interrupted this morning (17) after a shooting. Images circulating on social media show the candidate’s team, journalists and photographers taking cover on the floor of a building, while many shots are heard. The origin of the shots, who they were fired at or the motivation is not yet known.

On social media, the candidate reported that everyone is fine. “During a visit to the first university center in Paraisópolis, we were attacked by criminals,” he wrote. “Our security team was quickly reinforced, with a brilliant performance by the Military Police of the State of São Paulo. A bandit was shot. We are working out details about the situation,” he said.

THE Brazil Agency contacted the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat and has also sought information from the Military Police, but so far has not received a response.

In a note, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, said that he spoke with Tarcísio’s team and that he was informed that they are all fine. “The Military Police acted quickly and ensured everyone’s safety. I determined the immediate investigation of what happened,” he added.

