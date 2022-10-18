P-71 will produce up to 150,000 barrels/day of oil in the Santos Basin

The P-71 platform vessel left the Jurong Aracruz shipyard, in Espírito Santo, last Saturday (15), bound for the Itapu field, in the pre-salt region of the Santos Basin. It will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil and up to six million cubic meters of gas daily. Its storage capacity reaches 1.6 million barrels of oil. The information was provided today (17) by Petrobras, in Rio de Janeiro.

The P-71 is an FPSO (floating oil production, storage and transfer system) type platform. In the Santos Basin, it will complete the next stage of the project, which is anchoring it in the field, followed by interconnection to the unit’s production pipelines. risers [tirantes].

Production peak until 2023

The start-up of the P-71 is scheduled for December this year, and it should reach peak production by the end of 2023. The unit belongs to Petrobras and will be the last in the series of Replicants, also comprising platforms P-66, P -67, P-68, P-69 and P-70.

“These units have high production capacity, advanced operating technologies and emissions reduction, with the same replicated engineering project,” Petrobras said through its press office.

The FGRU (flaring gas recovery unit) system, used to take advantage of the gas generated in the production process and to reduce its burning and release into the atmosphere, is an example of the technology used in Replicants to reduce emissions, explained the company.