New British finance minister rules out tax cuts

Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plan and slashed her proposed vast energy subsidy, launching one of the biggest twists in Britain’s fiscal policy to date. in order to contain a dramatic loss of investor confidence.

Tasked with stemming a slump in the bond market that has raged since the government announced massive unfunded tax cuts on Sept. weeks.

The prime minister’s spokesperson denied that Hunt is now running the country after his new strategy, which will also include spending cuts, caused the pound to soar against the dollar and government bond prices began to rise. recover from three weeks of sales.

“I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long-term economic outlook as we deliver on our growth mission,” Hunt said in a televised clip. “But growth requires confidence and stability, and the UK will always pay its bills.”

Under the new plan, most of the £45bn in tax cuts not offset by Liz’s government will be rolled back, and a two-year energy support scheme for homes and businesses, expected to cost well over £100bn, will now will only run until April.

After that, the government will review the best way forward, to come up with a targeted scheme that “costs the taxpayer significantly less than planned.”

Hunt said the planned changes to the tax cut will raise £32bn ($36bn) every year. The pound rose 1.4% to a session peak of $1.1332 after the statement.

Liz Truss said she is now charting a new growth course, one that will protect stability. “We have taken steps to chart a new course of growth that supports and delivers to people across the UK,” she said on Twitter.

The latest crisis to hit the UK began on 23 September, when new Prime Minister Truss and her then-Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45bn of unfunded tax cuts to lift the economy out of years of stagnation. .

But the response from investors in the bonds that would finance the plan was so violently negative that borrowing costs soared and lenders withdrew mortgage offers. Eventually, the Bank of England had to step in to prevent pension funds from going bankrupt.

After reversing a tax cut, Liz Truss fired her longtime friend Kwarteng on Friday and named Hunt, a former minister of health and foreign affairs, to undo further exonerations.

The new finance minister will still present a more complete medium-term fiscal plan as scheduled on Oct. 31, along with forecasts from the independent Office of Budget Accountability, the Treasury said.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited