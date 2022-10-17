Robotics event expects to receive up to 10 thousand people in São Paulo

Robotics 2022 begins today (17th), an event that brings together students, professors and research institutions to present solutions and projects in São Bernardo do Campo, in Greater São Paulo.

The organization of the event estimates that up to 10 thousand people will visit the event, which has free admission and runs until Saturday (22), at campus from the Centro Universitário Centro Universitário da Fundação Educacional Inaciana (FEI).

Matches will be held during the event. In the Brazilian Robotics Competition, higher education students will present projects in which robots, without human intervention, must perform everyday tasks. Elementary and high school students participate in the Brazilian Robotics Olympiad, where they must develop robots capable of rescuing disaster victims in a simulated environment.

The event is organized by RoboCup Brazil, a non-profit association, founded in 2007, which brings together professors and researchers from all over Brazil.