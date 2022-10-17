Bolsonaro receives support from former senators and country singers

The candidate for re-election by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, received today (17) the support of two former senators for his reelection. He met, at Palácio da Alvorada, with Arthur Virgílio Neto (PSDB) and José Agripino Maia (União Brazil).

“I came calmly, with a very free spirit, to say that my vote is Bolsonaro. And I vote with great tranquility, knowing that, in the economic field, he has much more similarities with me than Lula does”, said Arthur Virgilio, defending a policy of privatization of companies and concessions to the private sector.

“I do not advocate privatizing what is a military strategy. For the rest, the role of the state is to raise money, including measures such as privatization and onerous concessions, to effectively dedicate itself to revolutionizing the country’s education. This is a country that needs to profoundly improve its education and health systems,” he added.

Arthur Virgílio was a minister during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, senator and federal deputy for Amazonas and mayor of Manaus for three terms. José Agripino Maia was governor and senator for Rio Grande do Norte.

“These two leaders are very welcome and it is a tone of pacification and national union, they are political leaders from all 27 units of the federation [prestando apoio à candidatura]. Obviously this is good for Brazil because everything is increasingly pacified,” Bolsonaro said. “I have said that the profile of the House and Senate is center-right. And we have a very paved road for proposals that are of interest to Brazil as a whole to be approved more quickly. And the consequence of that is better days for all of us,” he added.

In the late morning of this Monday, Bolsonaro also received, at his official residence, country singers Leonardo, Gusttavo Lima, Zezé di Camargo, Chitãozinho and Fernando (from the duo Fernando and Sorocaba), who endorsed their support for the president’s reelection.

