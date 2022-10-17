Public hearing in the STF debates the creation of medical courses

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), opened a public hearing today (17) to discuss the requirement of a public call for the authorization of the operation of new medicine courses.

The minister is the rapporteur of a declaratory action of constitutionality (ADO) and of a direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) on the subject, opened by the National Association of Private Universities (Anup), which defends the requirement of the public call, and by the Council of Rectors of Brazilian Universities (Crub), for whom the measure favors large groups and hurts university autonomy.

The public call is made by the public administration to carry out activities or projects that have public interest. In the case of medical courses, the imposition of the procedure to authorize the opening is provided for in the Mais Médicos Law (Law 12.871/2013).

According to the law, the requirement of the call allows the Ministry of Education, for example, to pre-select the municipalities where it will authorize new courses in medicine, as well as to impose criteria for their operation.

Gilmar Mendes said that the hearing should provide “technical and factual subsidies” that will help the Supreme Court decide on the controversy. He enumerated the four main points that he hopes to be addressed at the event: how is the supply of doctors in Brazil, its evolution and distribution in the national territory; what are the essential resources for the functioning of undergraduate courses in medicine; what is the impact of public policies, especially the prior requirement of public calling; what are the market dynamics for medical courses and barriers to entry; and AGU’s performance in the injunctions.

According to official data, since the public call requirement was sanctioned in 2013, 160 new undergraduate courses in medicine were authorized to operate, with the creation of 16,500 new vacancies.

In 2018, the MEC decided to suspend the calls for 5 years. According to the Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, the measure was taken so that the success of the new public policy could be evaluated.

The suspension ends in April 2023 and Godoy said that the MEC created, in April, a working group to draw up regulations for new public calls for medical courses. He said he sees the calls as essential so that the government can “direct efforts, in a more equitable way, not only in the capitals of the country, but in its interior”.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, also defended the requirement for public calls to authorize the creation of new medical courses in the country. He criticized the indiscriminate opening of graduations in the area, and said that the requirement of the procedure also allows “to close schools that do not adequately train the doctors that Brazilian society needs”.

Both ministers said they were worried about the growing waves of injunctions (provisional decisions) authorizing the creation of new medical courses, moving away from the legal requirement of the public call.

“In the last 6 months alone, the MEC responded to 145 lawsuits, with 65 decisions to comply with”, said Godoy, adding that “generally speaking, new courses authorized only by court decision are of inferior quality”.

One of the main concerns of those in favor of public calling for the creation of medical courses is that there is a hospital structure that allows students to practice medically before they graduate.

“If there is no field of practice, if there is no public structure, we cannot have entry of new courses. This is a quality requirement, and quality is the only thing we intend to obtain here when we ask for an injunction”, said Elizabeth Guedes, president of Anup.

During the hearing, the president of Anup, Elizabeth Guedes, criticized the opening of new medical courses through injunctions. According to the president, the measure brought legal uncertainty to the sector.

The president also stated that 54% of the 5,800 higher education institutions have up to 500 students and are considered small colleges.

“The concentration [de mercado] does not occur in medical courses. The big ones are big because they achieved work plans, strategic planning and competence to survive in a competitive market growing, not decreasing”, he said.

The doctor Raul Cutait said that the authorization of new courses in medicine must be accompanied by the training of doctors and teachers.

“The doctor must be prepared to fulfill the oath, which is to do good to his patient. For that, he needs to be prepared. Being a doctor is complex, because throughout his life he needs to develop a series of skills”, he said.

The physician and professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) Ludmilla Hajjar stated that the functioning of the faculties of medicine must be evaluated in several aspects, such as structure, qualification of the medical team, existence of its own hospital and medical residency program.

“We need to prioritize the opening of schools that have hospitals, residency and graduate programs. The most important thing is that we manage to evaluate the school and the student”, he explained.

