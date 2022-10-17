BrazilBrazil

Iguaçu National Park reopens attractions

The Iguaçu National Park, which is home to the Iguaçu Falls, in western Paraná, on the border with Argentina, continues to receive tourists today (17), including access to the Devil’s Throat lookout. The footbridge had been closed in the last week, due to the strong volume of water in the flow of the Iguaçu Falls.

The flow recorded last Thursday (13) was 16 million and 500 thousand liters of water per second, 11 times above the average, which is 1 million and 500 thousand liters.

With the decrease in flow, the walkway was reopened on Saturday. Today, the attraction continues to receive tourists. “The flow of the Natural World Heritage Site remains high, recording 4 million and 800 thousand liters per second. The largest set of waterfalls on the planet is stunning and ready to receive visitors”, said the park administration, in a note.

In addition to the walkway that gives access to the viewpoint, all attractions are open to the public. Among them, the Macuco Safari – Boat trip and jungle, the Porto Canoas restaurant and the helicopter overflight with Helisul.

To visit the Iguaçu National Park it is necessary to purchase the ticket through the official website, with the choice of day and time for the tour. Tickets are limited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

