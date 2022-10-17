BrazilBrazil

TSE minister orders the removal of video linking Lula to crimes

Minister Cármen Lúcia, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), ordered, last night (16), the removal of a video posted on the profile of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) on Twitter in which the parliamentarian calls the candidate from PT to the presidency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to alleged crimes of corruption and support for organized crime.

She complied at the request of Lula’s campaign, which said the information in the video is false. The minister prohibited Flávio from broadcasting this type of content again, associating the candidate with untrue information.

The video published by the congressman cites that Lula received R$300 million in embezzlement investigated by Lava Jato and that he financed dictatorships in Venezuela and Cuba, in addition to referring to the presidential candidate as “supported by drug trafficking”.

In the decision, Cármen Lúcia stated that nothing that is said in the video is “supported by true data”, in the case of “propagation of a lying message, offensive to the honor and image of a candidate for the presidency of the Republic”.

It stipulated a fine of R$ 2,000 per day in case of non-compliance with the decision and determined the notification of the senator so that he can present a defense, if he deems it necessary.

THE Brazil Agency tries to contact the defense of Flávio Bolsonaro.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

