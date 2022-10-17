Auxílio Brazil Journey guides citizens in the state of Rio and Ceará

Starting tomorrow (18), technicians from the Ministry of Citizenship will be in Volta Redonda (RJ) to talk to people responsible for the social assistance area of ​​the municipality and also of the state of Rio de Janeiro, aiming to discuss innovations in the Auxílio Brazil program. The forecast is that, next Thursday (20), the team fulfills the agenda in cities of Ceará.

“We have already covered practically all Brazilian states with the Auxílio Brazil journey, talking to technicians in the area of ​​social assistance, solving all doubts and needs”, said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Citizenship, Luiz Galvão, in an interview with the program Reporter Brazilgives TV Brazilgives EBC.

“There is a recurring demand for support and technical training on the part of both the municipal and state networks, and the proposal of the day is precisely this: a technical event where we will be face to face with those responsible for implementing public policy in the states and municipalities”, completed.