Film festival gives Gazans rare access to films

Film buffs in the Gaza Strip, who for decades have been deprived of moviegoing due to the destruction of venues during the region’s riots, are enjoying a rare chance to see a series of films on the big screen.

Cinema once flourished in Gaza, with audiences flocking to see Arab, Western and Asian films, but movie theaters were burned down in the First Intifada in 1987 and then destroyed again in 1996 during another wave of internal violence.

Since then, Gazans have had to rely on television and online streamingand the chance to see movies on the big screen offers a rare gift to people living under a border blockade imposed by neighbors Israel and Egypt.

The Red Carpet Human Rights Film Festival, which opened on Thursday, is showing about 40 films in a recently renovated cultural hub, about half dealing with the decades-long conflict with Israel and the rest dealing with rights issues. humans across the world.

While Gazans can attend film screenings that are held from time to time in theaters and other venues, such a complete list of films is a rare treat.

The festival’s executive manager, Montaser Al-Sabe, said he was proud of the event in Gaza, but hoped that cinemas would reopen.

“We have cinemas in Gaza that are closed, open them,” he said.

About 300 films from 60 countries were submitted before organizers made their selection, which included works by four young local filmmakers who had the rare opportunity to show their work to the public.

All films had to be reviewed before showing by local authorities in Gaza, which has been controlled by the militant group Hamas since 2007.

Among the films on display was Eleven Days in Mayco-directed by Gaza director Mohammed Sawwaf and British director Michael Winterbottom, which tells the story of 66 children killed in the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in May 2021.

“We focused on their beautiful memories, their jokes and their dreams,” Sawwaf said. “Cinema is an important and civilized medium to bring the voice of children and the people of Gaza to the world.”

But for some, the festival will be about the simple pleasure of going to the movies and watching a movie with loved ones.

