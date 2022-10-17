Minister makes new call for polio vaccination of children

Still far from the goal of vaccinating 95% of children under 5 years of age – about 11.5 million – against polio in the country, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, made a new appeal today (17) for parents or guardians take their children to vaccination rooms. This Monday is National Vaccine Day.

So far, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, the campaign has immunized 65.6% of the target audience, about 7.6 million children. Only Paraíba, with 95.09% of children immunized, reached the national goal. In Amapá, immunization is at 90.8%, according to the folder.





“Since August 7, we have been appealing to the Brazilian nation to take their children under 5 years of age to complete the polio vaccination schedule, and the goal is 95% vaccination coverage of the approximately 15 million children who are able to receive these vaccines,” said the minister.

Alert

Brazil has not recorded cases of infantile paralysis since 1989, but with the drop in vaccination rates since 2015, several health bodies have warned of the risk of the disease returning.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an agency linked to the United Nations (UN), warned in September that this risk is very high. “We need to vaccinate the population, especially our children. It is unacceptable that, in the 21st century, we have our children suffering from diseases that have been eradicated for a long time,” added Queiroga.

According to the Ministry of Health, the goal of vaccination coverage against polio in children under 1 year of age has not been reached since 2017.

When listing the efforts of the health secretariats of many states that have not yet reached the goal, such as extended hours and on weekends, Marcelo Queiroga also highlighted that low adherence has occurred all over the world and that the behavior is not exclusive to the Brazil. Queiroga also pointed out that vaccines on the national calendar are still available at the 38,000 health posts in Brazil.

Polio

Polio, or polio, is an acute, contagious disease caused by a virus that lives in the gut, called poliovirus, that can infect children and adults through direct contact with feces or secretions passed through the mouth of infected people. In the most serious cases of the disease, also called infantile paralysis, it causes the nervous system to be compromised, leading to limb paralysis and changes in movement and can even be fatal.

Covid-19





The Ministry of Health said that the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 – released for children aged six months to under four years – should arrive in Brazil next week.

“We are in the final negotiations regarding the arrival of vaccines and the expectation is that they will already be in the country in the middle of next week, on Wednesday (26). This was the last data we received from the company itself”, said the executive secretary of the ministry, Bruno Dalcolmo, without specifying quantity.