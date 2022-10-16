Mega-Sena accumulates and must pay R$ 77 million in the next draw

The Mega-Sena contest 2,529, held this Saturday (15), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, did not have six dozen hits. The numbers drawn were: 03 – 05 – 32 – 56 – 57 – 59

The next contest (2,530), on Tuesday (18), should pay a prize of R$ 77 million. This week draws will be held on Tuesday, Thursday (20) and Saturday (22).

The corner had 84 winners and each one will receive R$ 43,914.37. The 5,632 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 935.67.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw is at 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in the city of São Paulo.