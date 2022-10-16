Study addresses surface transmission of smallpox from monkeys

The possible infection of health workers by contact with surfaces infected by the monkeypox virus is the subject of an article that signals the additional care to be adopted in the prevention of the disease.

The text, entitled Possible Occupational Infection of Healthcare Workers with Monkeypox Virus, Brazil, will be published in the December issue of the scientific journal Emerging Infectius Diseases, edited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition to Fiocruz Pernambuco and the State Center for Health Surveillance of Rio Grande do Sul (Cevs/SES-RS), three universities from Rio Grande do Sul (University of Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre and Feevale University) and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine – National Reference Center for Tropical Infectious Diseases, Hamburg (Germany).

The study brings the case of two nurses who developed the disease, five days after attending a patient at home to collect material and diagnose monkeypox. “The care adopted in this service is described in detail, showing that they used all protective equipment – except gloves – while they were in the initial interview period, in the patient’s room. This protective item was only placed at the time of collection, after they had sterilized their hands”, says the text.

Researcher at Fiocruz Pernambuco, Gabriel Wallau conducted the study alongside Cevs health specialist Richard Steiner Salvato. The authors’ conclusion is that the nurses may have been contaminated by contact with infected surfaces in the home of this patient, who was at the peak of viral transmission. Or even when handling the sample transport box, initially with infected gloves and later without gloves.

According to Fiocruz, the study can be used as a reference for the adoption of best practices when dealing with patients infected with the monkeypox virus. The authors recommend measures to prevent and block this transmission route, which involve specific training for this collection, implementation of control measures, frequent hand hygiene and correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to the researchers, the use of gloves is recommended during the entire period of visiting patients, contact with people suspected of being infected and with their environment/personal objects. Sanitizing surfaces with an effective disinfectant against other pathogens (such as norovirus, rotavirus and adenovirus) – before and after interacting with suspected cases – and vaccinating high-risk groups, including healthcare professionals who work on the front lines of this disease , are other measures pointed out by the research group.

“Bringing the surface transmission event to light is important to improve public recommendations aimed at protecting both health professionals who deal directly with these patients, as well as family members and others involved in this care,” he said in a statement. , the researcher Gabriel Wallau.