BrazilBrazil

Check the presidential candidates’ agenda for this Sunday (10/16)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






This is the agenda of the two candidates for the Presidency of the Republic for this Sunday (16). The second round of the election will be on October 30th.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): the candidate participates at 8 pm in a debate promoted by TV Bandeirantes, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, TV Cultura and the news site UOL, at the headquarters of TV Bandeirantes, in São Paulo.

Lula (PT): the candidate participates at 8 pm in a debate promoted by TV Bandeirantes, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, TV Cultura and the news site UOL, at the headquarters of TV Bandeirantes, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Study addresses surface transmission of smallpox from monkeys

7 mins ago

October + what a rose: woman must maintain permanent health care

31 mins ago

Caminhos da Reportagem shows the Brazilian guava that won the world

55 mins ago

Volunteering has experienced significant growth in the last three years

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.