Check the presidential candidates’ agenda for this Sunday (10/16)

This is the agenda of the two candidates for the Presidency of the Republic for this Sunday (16). The second round of the election will be on October 30th.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): the candidate participates at 8 pm in a debate promoted by TV Bandeirantes, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, TV Cultura and the news site UOL, at the headquarters of TV Bandeirantes, in São Paulo.

Lula (PT): the candidate participates at 8 pm in a debate promoted by TV Bandeirantes, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, TV Cultura and the news site UOL, at the headquarters of TV Bandeirantes, in São Paulo.