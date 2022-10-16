Volunteering has experienced significant growth in the last three years

In Brazil there are about 57 million active volunteers. During the covid-19 pandemic, about 47% of them started to do more activities, despite social isolation. The data are from the Volunteering Survey in Brazil 2021. With this in mind, building a network to unite those who want to collaborate with those who need help is one of the objectives of the National Volunteering Incentive Program, known as Voluntary Homeland.

The initiative is the link between the parties. With integrated solutions, volunteers connect with initiatives that serve people who need volunteer work or companies that want to donate. “So if you have a neighbor or a neighboring community that needs help, but you can’t help alone, through the program we can unite more people so that we can provide effective support. We managed to connect, that’s why it’s so important”, explained the executive secretary of the National Volunteer Incentive Program, Pollyana Andrade, in an interview with the program Brazil on the agenda which airs this Sunday (16), on TV Brazilat 10:30 pm.

Created in 2019, the program aims to encourage the participation of Brazilians in volunteer activities, especially those aimed at people who are in a situation of social vulnerability. In an articulated way, the initiative seeks to bring together government, the private sector and civil society organizations in a support network for those most in need.

During the interview, the executive secretary explained that Pátria Voluntária works with five axes: accessibility, volunteering, social engagement, social transformation and humanitarian aid.

“We work with volunteering, humanitarian aid, whenever a catastrophe or emergency situation occurs in the country, the Pátria Voluntária program also enters together with all the Ministries of the Federal Government and state and municipal units. We got into that part of the connection between donations and people in need of donations. We work with social transformation, we also have social projects in various regions of the country. On the social engagement front, we have our campaigns, the Solidarity Christmas, several campaigns throughout the year and also some specific ones that we open according to certain needs”, he detailed.

Volunteering and Covid-19

In 2018, the IBGE released the PNAD Contínua, which indicated that about 6.5 million people were doing voluntary work in the country at that time. This year, the Volunteer Survey in Brazil 2021 was released, conducted by the Datafolha Institute, which shows a higher number: 57 million active volunteers today in Brazil.

“The context of the pandemic brought a lot of learning. Collaboration, you donating time to someone, this was very evident in the period of the pandemic, when we had many isolated people and, often, you needed to have some time, something simple, to help your neighbor, help the elderly who I couldn’t leave the house, I couldn’t buy the medicine, this really activated the spirit of solidarity”, explained the executive secretary. “Small and simple things, but that generated this change in people and are voluntary work too”, she added.

Learn how to register

Registration for the National Volunteer Incentive Program is carried out through this link. You can register as “Leader of Institution” or “Volunteer”, just fill in the form with your personal data. With the registration completed, you will receive a confirmation email with a link for first access.

“The Brazilian people are already solidary, so why a program to encourage solidarity? It is because we are able to connect those who want to donate with those who need help”, emphasized Pollyana Andrade.

Check out the full interview on the show Brazil on the agenda which airs this Sunday (16) at 10:30 pm.

Click here and learn how to tune in TV Brazil.