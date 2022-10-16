ITA will have first entrance exam with candidate with physical disabilities

The entrance exam of the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA) will be held for the first time this Sunday (16) with the possibility of including candidates with physical disabilities. The tender notice was amended in September, and entries were exceptionally reopened between the 19th and 27th.

According to the institution, a visually impaired candidate applied and requested A3 size test with Arial size 18, which will be accepted. In all, there are 9,364 candidates, who will compete for 150 vacancies, 36 of which are for those opting for the military career.

The candidate with a disability can apply for a place in the civilian modality, which is not part of the training combined with the military career. If he fails the health inspection phase of the contest, he may request exemption from the Air Force commander and, thus, enter the reserve officers preparation course (CPOR).

The applicant will be evaluated by a multidisciplinary team that will analyze “whether the ITA pedagogical project is able to meet the special educational needs of the failed candidate, individually, so that there is no incompatibility for the performance of school activities”.

Numbers

Of the more than 9,000 subscribers, 2,218 are women. For the 36 vacancies in the military career, there are 3,691 candidates. The non-chosen ones are 4,330. There are still 1,343 trainers, who take the contest as a test. The race locations with the most entries are: São Paulo (1,302), Fortaleza (1,242) and Rio de Janeiro (1,170).

As for the specialties chosen, aerospace engineering was the first choice of 33% of those enrolled. Then come computer engineering, with 32%; aeronautical engineering, with 16%. aeronautical mechanical engineering, with 9%; electronic engineering, with 6%; and aeronautical civil engineering, with 4%.

As for the origin of the registered candidates, 21% came from state schools, 11% from federal, 1% from municipal and 67% from private schools. Of the total enrolled, 34% took a preparatory course.

Evidences

The tests will be held this Sunday (16) from 1 pm (Brazilia time), and will last for five hours. The first phase will have questions in physics, Portuguese, English, mathematics and chemistry. The second phase will have essay questions and will take place over two days: on November 8, the tests will be in mathematics and chemistry; and, on November 9, physics and writing. It starts at 1 pm and lasts for four hours.

The list of qualified for the second phase will be released on November 4th. On December 16, the candidates classified for the third phase, which is the health inspection, will be known.