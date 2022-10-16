Hospital launches campaign to strengthen Hemorio’s blood bank

The Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, will carry out a blood donation campaign next Wednesday (19) from 10 am to 5 pm to reinforce the stock of the State Institute of Hematology’s blood bank. Arthur de Siqueira Cavalcanti, the Hemorio.

The unit is responsible for supplying blood products to more than 200 public hospitals in Rio de Janeiro, mainly for emergencies, the blood center has less than necessary stocks.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio de Janeiro, donating blood is safe and saves lives. Four people are benefited, in each bag collected. In addition, recovery after donation is 24 hours and, in a short time, the person will be able to make a new donation.

“The donor’s organism begins to recompose some substances that were removed, so that the next blood collection can be done after eight weeks for men; and twelve for women, as the blood will already have the components reconstituted,” she said.

To make the donation, the person must present an official photo ID; weigh more than 50 kg; and be between 16 and 69 years old, and minors under 18 need the authorization of a guardian. “The volunteer does not need to be fasting and, thirty days later, he can get the results of the laboratory tests done with a small blood sample taken from the donation”, he added.

The secretariat warned that people who got a tattoo or put piercings have to wait six months to make the donation, in general. Those who have recently had covid-19 need to wait ten days after recovery. Anyone who needs other information can access Hemorio’s social networks.