Science fair discusses alternatives for feeding children

What are the ways to stimulate and motivate children to have a healthy diet? This is the question that the nutritionist of the Health Department of the Federal District, Sumara Santana, will address in a lecture at the fifth edition of the science and technology fair Researchers of the Future: Inclusion of Children and Young People from the Federal District and Surroundings in the World of Science. The event will take place from the 18th to the 21st of October.

According to the nutritionist, the act of eating involves biological, historical, social, economic, cultural and emotional factors. For her, the challenge is to identify ways to stimulate and motivate children to have a healthy diet. “We are going to talk about three important factors to build children’s internal motivation and also bring successful examples in this mission”, highlighted Santana.

During the event, lectures and a roundtable will be presented on the theme Innovate in education. The panel will have the participation of representatives of the Health Department of the Federal District and of the Pedagogical Gardens and Planting, Harvesting and Cooking projects.

The lecture by Viviane Prets, coordinator of the Plantar, Colher e Cozinhar project, from Porto Alegre (RS), will start from the theme Learning by planting in Kindergarten and Elementary School, with approaches on the experiences lived in the cultivation with vegetables, from seed to harvest.

“The harvest party is held monthly with a cooking workshop and the use of vegetables harvested by the children who, over the months, are introduced to new vegetables, culminating in the graduation of small horticulturists at the end of the year”, explained Prets.

In the case of the Pedagogical Gardens Project (PHP), which has been gaining ground in several Brazilian states, the lines of action and experiences will be presented by coordinator Keliane Fuscaldi, who works in the National Urban Agriculture Program, under the Ministry of Citizenship.

According to the coordinator, in the state of Tocantins, the program contributed to the formulation of a bill that encourages educational gardens, while in Pará, the vegetable garden was fundamental to promoting food and nutritional security for students, their families and nearby communities during the pandemic. of covid-19.

According to Warley Nascimento, general manager of Embrapa Vegetables, who will open the fair with a lecture Diffusion and popularization of science by Embrapa Vegetables, the idea is to reduce the distance between teaching and research in education.

For him, the panel’s background is to disseminate and popularize research, development and innovation solutions that can “positively impact the reduction of inequalities among segments of society, especially the most vulnerable”.

From this perspective, Nascimento bets on the presence of professors, coordinators, researchers, students and society in general to participate in the discussions.

Science week

The fifth edition of the science and technology fair Researchers of the Future: Inclusion of Children and Young People from the Federal District and Surroundings in the World of Science integrates the activities of the National Science and Technology Week (SNCT), which in 2022 has the theme of the Bicentennial of Independence: 200 years of Science, Technology and Innovation in Brazil.