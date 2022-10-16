BrazilBrazil

São Paulo maintains the use of masks in health units

The use of respiratory protection masks remains mandatory in health services in the municipality of São Paulo, both public and private. The alert is from the Health Department of the capital of São Paulo. The determination goes for hospitals, Basic Health Units (UBS), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMA) and emergency rooms.

“Masks are proven to be effective as a barrier to the coronavirus, in addition to other pathogens that can circulate in a hospital or even a UBS environment. If, on the one hand, there are people who are asymptomatic for various diseases, on the other, there are those who are immunosuppressed, that is, they have a weakened body’s defense system and are more subject to infections with worsening of the condition. .

The secretariat also stressed that the use of masks in public transport is no longer mandatory, but is recommended, especially at peak times and for groups considered vulnerable, such as the elderly from 60 years of age and immunosuppressed people.

The agency also reminds that, after use for two to three hours, it is important to correctly discard disposable masks. They should not be thrown on the street or in public bins. The correct procedure, to avoid contact with pathogens, is to dispose of in a plastic bag, which must be closed and only then placed with household waste.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

