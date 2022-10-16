Electoral Justice sends new ballot boxes for voting abroad

The Electoral Court began sending 220 new electronic voting machines that will be used by Brazilian voters abroad during the second round, which will be held on October 30th. The task falls to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of the Federal District, the body responsible for electoral zones outside the country.

The equipment will replace 95 urns that were defective in the first round. A further 125 contingency boxes will also be distributed to sections located outside Brazil. The machines will be reserved for replacement in case of malfunctions. The measure will avoid the use of paper ballots, a measure that could delay the calculation of results.

The polls began to be distributed on Thursday (13) and will be delivered by the logistics company DHL to polling stations located in Germany, Australia, Austria, Canada, Spain, the United States, Japan, Portugal, England , in Mozambique, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Voters abroad

According to the electoral legislation, Brazilian voters who are abroad will only vote for President of the Republic.

In the 2022 elections, more than 697,000 people are eligible to vote in other countries, a number that represents an increase of 39.21% compared to 2018. Voting takes place in 100 countries. About 990 electronic voting machines were sent to polling stations.

The places that concentrate the largest number of Brazilians eligible to vote abroad are Lisbon, Miami and Boston, with 45,273, 20,189 and 37,159 registered voters, respectively. The countries with the largest number of Brazilian voters are, respectively: the United States, Japan and Portugal.