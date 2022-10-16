BrazilBrazil

This week ends FGTS calamity withdrawal in three municipalities

The deadline for withdrawing up to R$ 6,220 from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) ends this week for residents of three municipalities in the Northeast, South and Southeast affected by floods and storms last semester.

The deadline for withdrawal ends today (16) in Cordilheira Alta (SC) and Pilar (AL). The city of Santa Catarina was hit by a hailstorm at the end of June and the municipality of Alagoas was affected by floods in July.

Next Thursday (20), will be the deadline for residents of Petrópolis (RJ) to withdraw the money. In February and March, the municipality had the worst flooding in 10 years, which killed about 240 people.

Next Sunday (23), the deadline for the calamity loot in Curitibanos (SC) will end. Residents of Joinville (SC), hit by storms in early August, will be able to withdraw the money until December 11.

The calamity looting is only valid for residents of areas recognized by the local Civil Defense as affected by the disasters. Withdrawal can be requested through the FGTS application. The worker just needs to open the application and choose the option “Meus Saques”, without the need to go to an agency.

The documents – photo of identity document and proof of residence in the name of the worker up to 120 days before the disaster – can be sent through the application itself.

If the proof of residence is in the name of the spouse, it will also be necessary to send a marriage certificate or public deed of stable union. The document can also be included in the application.

When requesting the withdrawal, the worker can indicate the credit in a Caixa account or any other bank to receive the amounts, at no cost. The deadline for returning the analysis and crediting the account, if the withdrawal is approved, is five working days.

More information can be obtained on the website or contact Caixa at 0800-726-0207.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

