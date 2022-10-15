Teachers involve young people from the periphery with inspiring projects

Since the first day he entered the classroom, 33 years ago, geography teacher Paulo Roberto Magalhães, 57, has dreamed of contributing to improving society and making it believe that the path to change is linked to education.

A teacher at a public school in the central region of São Paulo, he says that urban violence is the local tonic and that the students’ families flee the traditional nuclear structure and many live in a vulnerable situation.

Master in architecture and urbanism, the professor developed a project, in 2016, to take students to visits in various parts of the capital of São Paulo, to show, from old photographs, how the occupation of space took place and how this influences life. in the region, especially in Glicério, where the school where he works is located: Municipal Elementary School (EMEF) Duque de Caxias. Thus, the Public Classroom project: Beyond the school walls was born.





“Through the Public Classroom, it became possible to contribute more effectively to the intellectual and civic education of students, encouraging understanding and understanding of political issues in Brazilian society based on data from their region. This project, as far as possible, has contributed to training leaders, unfolding in the aspect of the initial objective: to understand and strengthen the process of transformation of the space and its real occupation, in addition to improving the rates of school performance”, says the teacher. .

The beginning of the project, however, had challenges: the community itself did not welcome the students going out into the field, photographing the neighborhood or trying to interview the residents. “Sometimes we would hear people on the street asking: ‘who is this guy?’, or ‘the student’s place is in the classroom!’. But the relevance of leaving the room and my persistence made our students recognize the importance of preserving public space and recognizing, through it, their role in society”.

In 2020, during the first year of the pandemic, another challenge emerged: with social isolation, the educator could not take students to face-to-face experiences. The idea arose of going alone to the places to photograph and create virtual content that would give students the feeling of having been in that place. “As I couldn’t take my students to the streets, I brought the streets to their screens”, highlights Paulo.

The initiative led the professor to win the Óscar Arnulfo Romero Ibero-American Human Rights Education Award, an initiative that recognizes the work of educational institutions and civil society in the defense and promotion of human rights through education, promoted by the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI).

Paulo says that, during the isolation imposed by the health outbreak, activities had to be playful and engaging. “We use games to hold the students’ attention, and they, fortunately, did not leave the school”, he celebrates.

As for the award, he says he felt empowered. “He is courageous to face all the challenges that will come from the award, because defending a project that represents our country in human rights education, gives us an enormous responsibility, that the educator can transform our society and fight for their rights and duties. Always looking positively that one day everyone will be respected within the law”.

crossing borders

One of the axes of action of the OEI involves the promotion of bilingualism. The languages ​​of the Ibero-American nations guided initiatives by Brazil, such as the Ibero-American Program for the Diffusion of the Portuguese Language, created to value the two official languages ​​– Spanish and Portuguese – and to enhance the use of languages ​​in a bilingual model in the Ibero-American region. American.

To encourage relevant studies on bilingualism, which show the geopolitical importance of the two languages, the program seeks to identify, promote and recognize educational experiences carried out by public schools that stand out in bilingual and intercultural education.

This is how the Cruzando Fronteiras Award was born, which recognizes the educational experiences of interculturalism and bilingualism in public schools of formal basic education, encompassing early childhood education, elementary and high school, and high school technical professional education institutions.





One of the award-winning institutions this year was the Brazil-Mexico Intercultural School (CIEP 413), with bilingual education, located in the Neves neighborhood, in the city of São Gonçalo (RJ), which won in the Southeast Region category.

The institution works with needy communities in the region with cultural activities and, in the health crisis, in which many students dropped out of studies or became unmotivated, developed actions aimed at music, dance and theater, placing the student as a protagonist in all projects.

The success of the cultural activities was reflected in the increase in enrollments and in the creation of 6th grade bilingual classes and also resulted in the Clube de Leitores project, which involves children in this grade in Spanish classes, through playful activities. The award-winning work – the “Club de Lectores” – was organized by teacher Sarah Corrêa Carneiro, 46 ​​years old.

The teacher says that the project arose from the idea of ​​stimulating reading, improving vocabulary and pronunciation in the Spanish language. The resource used was Monica’s Gang comics, in the Spanish version.

Teaching Spanish for 22 years, Sarah says that the recognition of the award motivated her as a teacher. “Wow, I couldn’t believe it when I heard about the award. It gave me the energy to keep going and not give up. Make sure I’m on the right path.”

For other educators, she leaves a message of encouragement: “Don’t give up! Love what you do. It’s hard, it’s tiring, sometimes we don’t have help and nobody believes. But if you believe, do it, realize it and fight for it. The important thing is to see the wonderful result for something you idealized and believed in. And more than that, always placing the student as the protagonist of the activity.”

triple border

On the triple border between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, another case in which professors innovated and gained the attention of students.

In Foz do Iguaçu (PR), the art of disseminating bilingualism and strengthening the Spanish and Portuguese languages ​​earned the Professor Pedro V. Parigot de Souza Municipal School the achievement of the Cruzando Fronteiras Award, in the national category, which recognized practices to promote bilingualism among children, who already live with this reality.





The unit receives children from neighboring cities who have Spanish as their mother tongue.

“Because of this characteristic, we operate bilingually, receiving students from Argentina and Paraguay, and, more recently, from Venezuela. Therefore, we think of actions where the Spanish-speaking student is inserted in a language exchange with the Portuguese-speaking students. We want students to teach us their language”, explains the institution’s pedagogical coordinator, Viviane Marques.

“A very rich experience was with food. The teacher brought several types of corn, we compared them with ours, we worked on popcorn, polenta, the legend of corn in both languages, it was a very rich experience for the children”, highlights Viviane.

Working full-time, the school invests in teacher training and offers Spanish classes after school hours. “In the beginning, the difficulty was that the Spanish language was understood by the teachers, but today everyone is committed”.

In addition, languages ​​are worked on in fun activities with students.

“We have folklore week, for example, where we focus on Brazilian and South American themes. Here, the children use expressions in Spanish, and they exchange, one learns the other’s language”, celebrates the teacher, whose next challenge is to set up a bilingual library at school.