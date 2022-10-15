BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena draws today a prize of R$ 23 million

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,529 draws today (15) the prize of R$ 23 million to the one who hits the six tens. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

The last contest (2,528), held on Thursday (13), had no winners and the prize was accumulated for this Saturday. The tens 04 – 15 – 22 – 53 – 56 and 60 were drawn.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or online, at site from Caixa Econômica Federal.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

