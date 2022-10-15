Caixa pays Brazil Aid to end-4 NIS beneficiaries

Caixa Econômica Federal pays (15) the installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 4. This is the third installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will be in force until December, according to the constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress.

The constitutional amendment also authorized the inclusion of 2.2 million families in Auxílio Brazil. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries served by the program rose to 20.65 million.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Officially, the Auxílio Brazil schedule provides for the payment to NIS 4 beneficiaries in the thursday (17). However, since September, beneficiaries who receive the aid on Mondays will be able to move the money from the previous.

In January, the minimum amount of Auxílio Brazil will return to R$ 400, unless a new proposal to amend the Constitution is approved. Traditionally, Auxílio Brazil dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month. However, an ordinance edited at the beginning anticipated the payment of this month’s installment, which will take place between the 11th and 25th.

Source: Cash end of NIS Date 1 10/11 two 10/13 3 10/14 4 10/17 5 10/18 6 10/19 7 10/20 8 10/21 9 10/24 0 10/25

Gas Allowance

The Gas Aid will also be paid to families included in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 4. With a value of R$ 112 this month, the benefit follows the Auxílio Brazil calendar.

With an expected duration of five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026. The benefit, which was equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder in the last six months, will be resumed in August with the 100% of the average price, which is equivalent to R$ 112 in October. This increase will be in effect until December, pursuant to a constitutional amendment enacted by Congress.

Paid every two months, Auxílio Gás originally had a budget of R$1.9 billion for this year, but the budget rose to R$2.95 billion after the enactment of the constitutional amendment.

Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can be part of the program. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family preference, as well as women victims of violence ethics.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Can receive the extra benefits families with income per capita (per person) of up to BRL 100, considered to be in extreme poverty, and those with income per capita of up to R$ 200, considered in a condition of poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on Auxílio Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are the criteria for integrating the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October last year.