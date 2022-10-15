Impa celebrates 70 years with campus construction and new course

The Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa) celebrates today (15) 70 years of existence with new projects, such as the construction of a new campus and the offering of an undergraduate course in mathematics. The new institute area will be located on land adjacent to the campus in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, in the south zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, and will seek integration with the native forest of the place.

“Construction is starting and I have no doubt that the existence of a new campus will elevate the scientific and social contribution of Impa to a completely new level”, says the director general of Impa, Marcelo Viana.

O campus current will continue to work. The new attached space, whose works should be completed by 2025, will receive offices for researchers, classrooms, an auditorium with a capacity of 213 seats, study rooms, computer laboratories, a data processing center and a reading room, in addition to student housing.

The baccalaureate course will be offered in partnership with the city government, in the port area, and will allow access for 100 to 120 students per year, scheduled to start in the second half of 2023. Today, Impa offers postgraduate courses ( master’s and doctorate) and free courses.

“We are going to offer a bachelor’s degree program in applied mathematics in an environment of innovation, which the city government is promoting in the center of the city”, explains Viana.

Another Impa project is to increase its collaboration and transfer of mathematical technology to the productive sector, through Centro Pi, the Institute’s Center for Projects and Innovation.

Another important challenge is the universalization of the mathematics olympiad in the school universe. We want to extend the benefits of the Olympics to all children in our basic education. This foreshadows an increasing presence of Impa in the basic education environment. It is no exaggeration to say that, at 70 years of age, Impa is a young man full of energy, who looks with great will and enthusiasm for the next 70 years of his existence”, says Viana.

History

Impa was created on October 15, 1952 and became the first research unit of the National Research Council (CNPq), which had been created a year earlier. At first, it worked in a room at the headquarters of the Brazilian Center for Physical Research, in Praia Vermelha.

It changed headquarters a few times until, in 1981, it moved to its current campus, in Jardim Botânico. Today, Impa is a social organization linked to the Ministries of Education (MEC) and Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

The institute’s missions include encouraging scientific research, training researchers and disseminating mathematical culture in Brazil. Among its most popular projects is the Brazilian Public School Mathematics Olympiad (Obmep), created in 2005 and carried out in partnership with the Brazilian Mathematics Society (SBM).

Its research team includes scientists from areas such as probability, complex geometry, algebra, fluid dynamics, mathematical economics, computer graphics and dynamical systems.

Artur Ávila, former student and current researcher in the field of dynamic and ergodic systems, won the Fields Medal, considered the Nobel Prize in mathematics, in 2014.