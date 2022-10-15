BrazilBrazil

Social orchestras perform today at Theatro Municipal do Rio

The Social Orchestras – Culture and Citizenship project ends today (15) at the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro. This Saturday’s session, which begins at 4:00 pm, will feature presentations by the Chamber Orchestras of Palácio Itaboraí (from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Fiocruz), by the Orchestra and Band of the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio), in addition to four projects music from Rio de Janeiro communities.

Rio’s favela projects are: Solar boys of light (from Cantagalo), beyond the hill (from Hat Mangueira), Yellow house (from Providence) and Rocinha Music School.

Entry is free. Each person can pick up up to four tickets on the Municipal Theater website.

The Social Orchestras project is a partnership between Fiocruz, Unirio and Instituto Villa Lobos, through the law to encourage culture in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Prior to this Saturday’s concert, several stages were held, such as workshops given by eight professors from Unirio’s music courses, five visits to the Villa Lobos Institute, in addition to a festival on the premises of the federal university.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

