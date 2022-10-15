CTPS Digital surpasses 1 billion accesses

The Digital Work Portfolio, launched in 2019, surpassed the 1 billion mark. The document can be accessed by computer or smartphone, and more than 68 million digital documents have been enabled, with more than 37 million active Android and IOS devices. This year alone, there were 462 million hits, 45% of which through the application via cell phone or tablet.

With the covid-19 pandemic, which expanded remote work and services, the use of CTPS has grown significantly. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, 270 million hits were recorded. The electronic version brings together old and new employment contracts, as well as their respective annotations.

The digital card crosses the various government databases with the information entered by the employer in the e-Social, a system for registering labor data on the internet. The electronic document consolidates data from the employment contract, salary, vacation records, thirteenth payment, contractual terminations and other events related to the worker’s history.

To access the Digital Work and Social Security Card, simply download the application for free from the virtual store (Apple’s App Store and Android’s Play Store), or also access the Gov.br portal. It is necessary to have the authenticated login on the Gov.br portal and the CPF number at hand.

Employer

For the employer, the digital work card works in a similar way as for other employees. The difference is that companies must make all admissions, dismissals and notes through e-Social, reducing bureaucracy and streamlining the process.

Unlike the physical wallet, the electronic work card does not require a specific eight-digit number, divided between an identification number and a serial number. All information can be entered by typing only the employee’s CPF. Within 48 hours after entering the e-Social, the information must appear in the digital CTPS.