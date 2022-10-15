Campos do Jordão Short Film Festival starts today

Returning to face-to-face after two editions carried out in a online Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Short Film Festival starts today (15th) in Campos do Jordão (SP). In its eighth edition, the festival conceived by Associação Cultural Cineclube Araucária in partnership with the Municipal Secretariat for the Valorization of Culture, runs until the 22nd at Espaço Cultural Dr. In addition, with free entry.

In this edition, 125 short films will be presented. Of this total, 47 were made by women.

For the opening ceremony, scheduled for 19:00 today, the feature all the dead, by Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra. At the end, scheduled for 7 pm on October 22, a tribute will be paid to documentary filmmaker and film teacher Tetê Mattos.

In addition to taking place in person, the films of the competitive session can also be watched online on the Cineclube Araucaria YouTube channel. Each session will be available for 24 hours on the online channel. The opening and closing ceremonies can also be watched virtually, in real time, through the same channel.

The festival will also promote several other activities, such as book launches, workshops and chats. These activities will be carried out in the premises of the Cultural Space Dr. In addition.

The list of those selected, the schedule and more information about the festival are available on the event’s website.