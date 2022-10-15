BrazilBrazil

Campos do Jordão Short Film Festival starts today

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Returning to face-to-face after two editions carried out in a online Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Short Film Festival starts today (15th) in Campos do Jordão (SP). In its eighth edition, the festival conceived by Associação Cultural Cineclube Araucária in partnership with the Municipal Secretariat for the Valorization of Culture, runs until the 22nd at Espaço Cultural Dr. In addition, with free entry.

In this edition, 125 short films will be presented. Of this total, 47 were made by women.

For the opening ceremony, scheduled for 19:00 today, the feature all the dead, by Caetano Gotardo and Marco Dutra. At the end, scheduled for 7 pm on October 22, a tribute will be paid to documentary filmmaker and film teacher Tetê Mattos.

In addition to taking place in person, the films of the competitive session can also be watched online on the Cineclube Araucaria YouTube channel. Each session will be available for 24 hours on the online channel. The opening and closing ceremonies can also be watched virtually, in real time, through the same channel.

The festival will also promote several other activities, such as book launches, workshops and chats. These activities will be carried out in the premises of the Cultural Space Dr. In addition.

The list of those selected, the schedule and more information about the festival are available on the event’s website.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Candidate for the 2nd round of elections cannot be arrested from today

10 mins ago

MAR inaugurates artistic occupation of Carolina Maria de Jesus

34 mins ago

Impa celebrates 70 years with campus construction and new course

55 mins ago

Social orchestras perform today at Theatro Municipal do Rio

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.