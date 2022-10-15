BrazilBrazil

Check the presidential candidates agenda for this Friday (10/15)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






This is the agenda of the two candidates for the Presidency of the Republic for this Saturday (15). The second round of the election will be on October 30th.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): In the morning he was in Teresina and at 12:40 he is scheduled to arrive in Fortaleza. At 18:00 the candidate arrives in São Luís, where at 19:00 he visits the Assembly Sanctuary. At 11:40 pm he arrives in São Paulo.

Lula (EN): Meetings with campaign teams.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Caixa pays Brazil Aid to end-4 NIS beneficiaries

8 mins ago

Candidate for the 2nd round of elections cannot be arrested from today

36 mins ago

MAR inaugurates artistic occupation of Carolina Maria de Jesus

60 mins ago

Impa celebrates 70 years with campus construction and new course

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.