Women charged with criminal damage for throwing soup on painting

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup at the painting. sunflowersby Vincent van Gogh, at the National Gallery in London, British police said on Saturday (15).

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil group, which has been holding protests for the past two weeks in the British capital, showed two women throwing two cans of tomato soup at the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

The gallery said the incident caused minor damage to the frame and the painting was unharmed. She was later exposed again.

Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would later appear in Westminster court on charges of “criminal damage to the frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers”.

Another activist will also appear in court, accused of damaging the sign at New Scotland Yard Police Headquarters in central London.

Police said 28 people had been arrested during Friday’s protests.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

