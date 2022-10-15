Bolsonaro asks for votes in Piauí; Lula meets with campaign team

Candidate for re-election by the PL, President Jair Bolsonaro held a rally in Teresina (PI) this morning (15). He spoke to supporters at a convention center in the capital of Piauí, extolled measures taken by his government and recalled the new composition of parliament. According to Bolsonaro, the National Congress formed in the October 2 elections will benefit right-wing agendas and help him approve projects.

“With the new parliament, Chamber and Senate, people more to the right, we will approve what matters to our Brazilian people more quickly. We are going to approve the reduction of the criminal age”. Bolsonaro said that the future of 16- and 17-year-olds “who like to steal cell phones and kill will be rotting in jail.”

Legislative

The first round of the elections was marked by an expressive vote of deputies and senators from Bolsonaro’s party. Of the 513 seats of deputies, the acronym will have 99, making it the largest bench. As in the Chamber, the PL was the most victorious among the candidates for the Senate. Of the 27 senators elected, the PL elected eight, twice as many as those elected by the PT, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who scored four.

Bolsonaro also recalled some gestures by his government, such as the payment of the Auxílio Brazil of R$600 and the reduction in the price of gasoline. Both measures have been implemented by the government in recent months. Bolsonaro was accompanied by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, a traditional Piauí politician and a licensed senator.

Vote

The current president also asked supporters to convince relatives and friends to vote for him and asked everyone to vote. “Don’t stay at home. ‘Stay at home’ doesn’t get you anywhere,” he said, alluding to the social isolation movement practiced at the height of the covid-19 pandemic and criticized by the president.

After passing through Piauí, Bolsonaro campaigned in Fortaleza and then will carry out a campaign agenda in the capital, São Luís, in the early evening. In the end, he will head to São Paulo.

Lula

PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Lula did not have a public agenda this Saturday. He participated in the recording of the electoral program and held meetings with the campaign coordinator in São Paulo.