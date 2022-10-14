Aid Brazil is paid to beneficiaries with NIS end 3

Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (14) the October installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 3. This is the third installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will be in force until December, as constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress.

The amendment also allowed the inclusion of 2.2 million families in Auxílio Brazil. As a result, the total number of people served by the program rose to 20.65 million.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

In January, the minimum amount of Auxílio Brazil will return to R$ 400, unless a new proposal to amend the Constitution is approved. Traditionally, Auxílio Brazil dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month. However, an ordinance issued in early October anticipated the payment of this month’s installment, which takes place between the 11th and 25th.

Source: Cash end of NIS Date 1 10/11 two 10/13 3 10/14 4 10/17 5 10/18 6 10/19 7 10/20 8 10/21 9 10/24 0 10/25

Gas Allowance

The Auxílio Gás will also be paid today to families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 3. With a value of R$ 112 this month, the benefit follows the Auxílio Brazil calendar.

With an expected duration of five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026. The benefit, which was equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder in the last six months, was resumed in August with the 100% of the average price, which is equivalent to R$ 112 in October. This increase will be in effect until December, pursuant to a constitutional amendment enacted by Congress.

Paid every two months, Auxílio Gás originally had a budget of R$1.9 billion for this year, but the budget rose to R$2.95 billion after the enactment of the amendment.

Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can be part of the program. The law that created the aid defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific or academic competitions.

Can receive the extra benefits families with income per capita of up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and of up to R$ 200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on Auxílio Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are the criteria for integrating the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October last year.