Check the presidential candidates agenda for this Friday (10/14)

This is the agenda of the two presidential candidates for this Friday. Candidates will have an agenda in the Northeast and Southeast. The second round of the election will be on October 30th.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): at 8 am, grants an interview to podcast; at 11 am, he takes a walk in Duque de Caxias (RJ) and, at 2 pm, he meets with mayors from Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte.

Lula (EN): at 10 am, he attends to the press and then participates in a walk in Recife.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

