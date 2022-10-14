EU: Russian army would be annihilated in case of nuclear attack

European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell warns that a potential Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would trigger a Western “military response” so “powerful” that it would “annihilate” Vladimir’s army. Putin. In the early hours of today (14), the city of Zaporizhia was again bombed by Russian missiles.

At a meeting of the defense ministers of the North Atlantic Council (NAC), this Thursday in Brussels, Borrell asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use the bluff (bluff) to make threats.

“Putin cannot afford to do bluff. You have to realize that those who support Ukraine – the EU, the United States (US) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – are not doing bluff. Any nuclear attack against Ukraine would provoke a response, not a nuclear one, but a military response so powerful that the Russian army would be annihilated,” he said.

A little earlier, when he arrived at NATO headquarters, the head of European diplomacy took the opportunity to announce that, next week, the EU will approve new funding that will increase military support to Ukraine to more than 3 billion euros, since the beginning of the conflict. .

“I come to inform NATO members that we are going to approve, hopefully next Monday (17), in Luxembourg, a new installment of military support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Borrell said.

In total, the EU has already transferred more than US$ 3 billion (about 3,080 million euros) in resources from the European Peace Support Fund”, he added, in the pre-chamber of the meeting with the defense ministers of the 30 NATO member states. .

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the Europeans have already allocated 2.5 million euros from the donation of 5.7 million euros from a fund created outside the European budget to finance the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

The new installment will be 500 million, reported the agency France Presse.

The EU’s 27 foreign ministers will meet next Monday in Luxembourg to endorse the new funding and launch a military mission to help Ukrainian troops face off against invading Russian forces.

The new mission will also be financed by the European Peace Support Mechanism and should allow, “initially”, military training to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The political agreement signed by the ambassadors of the 27 EU member states in Brussels provides for a headquarters for missions and instruction centers in each of these countries. Poland and Germany expressed their willingness to host the headquarters.

NATO members have pledged to provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems, something that requires several months of training for proper use.

The UK, which left the EU, has been training Ukrainian soldiers in the country for several months.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.