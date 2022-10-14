BrazilBrazil

Prouni: student on the waiting list has until today to prove data

Candidates on the waiting list of the University for All Program (Prouni) have until today (14) to prove the information presented at the time of registration.

The proof period was even extended by the Ministry of Education in order to guarantee the maximum time available to the participants, who must prove the information to the educational institutions for which they signed up.

The result of the Prouni waiting list can be consulted on the Acesso Único portal. According to the folder, the waiting list is the last step in the selection process. Therefore, each candidate who expressed an interest in participating must present the documentation at the chosen educational institution, which will analyze the data in order of pre-selection until the maximum possibility of occupancy of the scholarships offered.

The University for All Program (Prouni) offers full scholarships (100% of the monthly fee) and partial (50% of the monthly fee) in undergraduate and sequential specific training courses in private higher education institutions.

The target audience is students without a college degree, as well as public school teachers who start to apply for scholarships even though they already have a degree.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

