North Carolina shooting leaves five dead; suspect is arrested

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were shot dead in Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, on Thursday, triggering a manhunt that shut down part of the city for hours and resulted in the arrest of a young suspect, officials said.

Two people were injured: a police officer who was treated and released, and one person was hospitalized in serious condition, a police spokesman said.

Several law enforcement agencies participated in the manhunt, turning neighborhoods into crime scenes. Citizens were told to take shelter.

The shooting began near the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of the city. About three hours later, police said they “contained” the suspect at a residence near a wooded area. The boy, described only as a young white man, was arrested.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin condemned the latest outbreak of gun violence in the United States, while North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lamented that “terror has come to the door”.

“Every community’s nightmare has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrible, infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” Cooper said in an evening interview.

