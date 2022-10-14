President of the TSE vetoes investigations against research institutes

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, decided on Thursday night (13) to veto the opening of an investigation by the Federal Police (PF) and an administrative procedure by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) on the performance of electoral research institutes.

Moraes justified the decision by saying that there was “absolute incompetence” on the part of the PF and CADE to investigate polling institutes for voting intentions and “absence of just cause” to investigate the companies’ actions.

The minister made the decision based on article 23 of the Electoral Code, and said that it is the duty of the Electoral Justice “to put an end to undue determinations made by incompetent bodies and with indications of abuse of political power and misuse of purpose”.

Moraes also determined that the Electoral Internal Affairs Office and the Electoral Attorney General’s Office investigate “an eventual practice of abuse of political power, embodied in the misuse of purpose in the use of administrative bodies with the intention of favoring a certain candidacy, in addition to the crime of abuse of authority” .

In the dispatch, Moraes said that the two procedures opened by determination of the Ministry of Justice, the body to which the PF is linked, and Cade, were premature. “Both determinations – MJ and Cade – are based solely on presumptions related to the nonconformity of the results of the polls with the performance of candidates portrayed in the polls, without mention of minimum indications of the formation of the subjective bond between the appointed institutes or even practices of illicit procedures”.

investigations

Yesterday (13), the PF confirmed to the Brazil Agency the establishment of a police inquiry to investigate the performance of public opinion research institutes. The objective would be to verify if companies in the sector acted irregularly, in order to harm the President of the Republic and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The opening of the investigation was requested by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, to which the PF is subordinate. On the 4th, that is, two days after the first round of the general elections, Torres announced, on Twitter, that he had requested the opening of a police investigation to investigate alleged “conducts that, in theory, characterize the practice of crimes perpetrated ” by some institutes.

On the same day, the president of CADE, Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, also asked the General Superintendence of the body to analyze whether, in the first round, there were intentional errors in the polls, characterizing an “alleged violation of the economic order”. The autarchy is also linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Both procedures were motivated by the discrepancy between voting intentions polls released on the eve of the first and the better-than-expected performance at the polls by Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election.

At the end of the voting, Lula obtained 47.85% of the valid votes (disregarding blank and null votes). A result that, considering the margin of technical error, was close to that predicted by most research institutes. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, reached 43.7%, at least 7 percentage points higher than some of the main polls released on the eve of the first round, which pointed to a difference of up to 14 percentage points in favor of the PT.