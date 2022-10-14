ENBPar takes control of Nuclear Industries in Brazil

Presidential decree authorizing the capital increase of Empresa Brazileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBPar), through the contribution of Union shares in the capital of Indústrias Nucleares do Brazil (INB), was published in Official Diary of the Union today (14).

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the measure will guarantee “greater operational efficiency” to INB, in order to strengthen the formation of partnerships and the attraction of private investments. “With the decree, INB will become a state-owned company not dependent on the Union and, therefore, will no longer receive financial resources from the Treasury to pay personnel expenses or general or capital costs,” the ministry said.

“INB had already reached financial self-sufficiency this year and now becomes a subsidiary of ENBPar”, he added.

In a note, the MME states that the change in ownership will bring greater budgetary and financial autonomy “and more efficiency in cash management by INB”, which will have “greater flexibility to establish partnerships with the private sector”, since, with the new legislation, it will be possible to develop “other models of association with private partners for the exploration of mineral deposits that have nuclear ores”.

Various types of technologies are developed with these ores, including for equipment that uses radiation to treat diseases such as cancer; or to prevent the proliferation of fungi in food.